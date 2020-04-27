Quick links

Leicester City reportedly want two midfielders, £15m free-kick specialist and £4.5m star

Danny Owen
Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers thanks the fans after victory in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in...
Danny Owen
Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers reportedly want Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai and Slavia Sofia's Filip Krastev.

Filip Krastev of Slavia Sofia during the EFBET Liga match between Levski Sofia and Slavia Sofia at Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria on March 1, 2020.

Leicester City are looking to reinforce their midfield options with two promising youngsters – Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev.

With The Foxes on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League once again, credit must be given to one of the best recruitment departments in the game.

In recent seasons, Leicester have taken a punt on talented prospects like Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu – and it’s fair to say the risk has reaped plentiful reward.

 

So it should be no surprise to learn that the Midland giants are at the heart of a transfer tussle which could see Salzburg lose another fresh-faced wonderkid.

The Sun reports that £15 million-rated Szoboszlai, a free-kick specialist with seven assists this season, has been lined up by Brendan Rodgers side ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dominik Szoboszlai of FC Salzburg celebrates after scoring the goal for 5:1 during the champions league group E match between FC Salzburg and KRC Genk at Salzburg Stadion on September 17,...

 

Krastev, like the aforementioned Hungarian, is also a skilful, forward thinking midfielder. He is valued at £4.5 million, according to The Mail, despite only making 18 league appearances for Bulgarian outfit Slavia Sofia.

Links with two purposeful playmakers may have Leicester fans fretting about the future of James Maddison but the Manchester United-linked talisman appears to have no plans to turn his back on the Foxes any time soon.

James Maddison of Leicester celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in...

Danny Owen

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

