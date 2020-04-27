Leicester City reportedly want two midfielders, £15m free-kick specialist and £4.5m star

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers reportedly want Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai and Slavia Sofia's Filip Krastev.

Leicester City are looking to reinforce their midfield options with two promising youngsters – Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev.

With The Foxes on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League once again, credit must be given to one of the best recruitment departments in the game.

In recent seasons, Leicester have taken a punt on talented prospects like Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu – and it’s fair to say the risk has reaped plentiful reward.

So it should be no surprise to learn that the Midland giants are at the heart of a transfer tussle which could see Salzburg lose another fresh-faced wonderkid.

The Sun reports that £15 million-rated Szoboszlai, a free-kick specialist with seven assists this season, has been lined up by Brendan Rodgers side ahead of the summer transfer window.

Krastev, like the aforementioned Hungarian, is also a skilful, forward thinking midfielder. He is valued at £4.5 million, according to The Mail, despite only making 18 league appearances for Bulgarian outfit Slavia Sofia.

Links with two purposeful playmakers may have Leicester fans fretting about the future of James Maddison but the Manchester United-linked talisman appears to have no plans to turn his back on the Foxes any time soon.