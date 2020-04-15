Quick links

Report: Liverpool make contact HNK Rijeka over potential deal

Danny Owen
coach Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool FC during the Press conference Liverpool at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on February 17, 2020 in Madrid Spain
Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders reportedly want Rijeka goalkeeper Ivor Pandur - so do Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Serie A winners Juventus.

Alex Campeol of Italy U19 competes for the ball with Ivor Pandur of Croatia U19 during the International Friendly Italy U19 and Croatia U19 at Stadio Enzo Bearzot on August 14, 2018 in...

Liverpool have made contact with HNK Rijeka over a deal to bring young goalkeeper Ivor Pandur to Anfield in the summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

2019 summer signing Adrian may be loving life on Merseyside but, unfortunately for the veteran Spaniard, it seems that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are hell-bent on landing another new shot-stopper when the transfer window swings open.

 

Liverpool’s interest in Turkey international Ugurcan Cakir has already been inadvertently exposed by Leicester City’s head of recruitment Lee Congerton - but the Trabzonspor star is not the only option available.

Reports in Italy suggest that a 20-year-old Croatian, Pandur, also has admirers at Anfield. The reigning European champions will face competition from Manchester City and Juventus for a man who only made his senior bow in October.

It’s fair to say Pandur is unlikely to challenge Alisson Becker for the first-team jersey at Liverpool any time soon. But the Rijeka native is very much the archetypal Michael Edwards signing; young, talented and with potential by the bucketload.

The chances are that, if Liverpool win the race, Pandur would made sporadic appearances in the League Cup or FA Cup – or be loaned out to a club in the Football League a la Kamil Grabara - before returning to Anfield to fight for a place in Klopp's plans.

Kamil Grabara of Huddersfield Town smiles towards the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Valley on December 10, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

