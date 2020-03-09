Quick links

Leicester City

Liverpool

Trabzonspor

Premier League

'One of the best': Leicester chief claims Liverpool bid £22m for Turkish club's 24-year-old

Danny Owen
Sunderland chairman Ellis Short (C) with Sporting Lee Congerton (L) and manager Gus Poyet (R) during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Sunderland U21 and Liverpool U21 at...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City's Head of Recruitment Lee Congerton was left stunned by Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but is he heading to the Premier League?

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor celebrating the goal to 2-2 during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

Leicester City appear to have emerged as a potential destination for Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir with head of recruitment  Lee Congerton raving about the Trabzonspor star during an interview for the Karadeniz Gazete - while seemingly confirming a bid from Liverpool.

Barely a day goes by right now without Cakir being linked with a big-money move to one of the club’s in England’s top flight.

The 24-year-old has been tipped to join the likes of Newcastle United, Wolves, Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea during an exceptional breakthrough season in his homeland.

 

European champions Liverpool are also apparently interested despite the stellar form of Brazil number one Alisson Becker at Anfield. Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu suggested recently that the Reds had made an offer (Turkish Football).

With the summer transfer window not too far away, Leicester’s head of recruitment has made some very intriguing comments about one of Europe’s most coveted youngsters.

"One of the best goalkeepers I have seen in my life,” quipped a clearly impressed Congerton. “I was wondering who the goalkeeper was that Liverpool offered £22 million (for).”

Sunderland chairman Ellis Short (C) with Sporting Lee Congerton (L) and manager Gus Poyet (R) during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Sunderland U21 and Liverpool U21 at...

It remains to be seen whether Congerton will recommend Cakir to Leicester.

In Kasper Schmeichel, Brendan Rodgers already has one top-level shot-stopper at his disposal, although few at the King Power would begrudge number two Danny Ward for pushing for a fresh start, the Welshman having failed to make a single Premier League appearance in almost two years in the Midlands.

And Liverpool fans will certainly be intrigued by Congerton’s claims that there was a £22 million offer on the table from Anfield.

Could Cakir fill an Adrian-shaped void in Jurgen Klopp’s squad with the veteran Spaniard tipped to re-join Real Betis (Estadio Deportivo)?

Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor saving a shot during Besiktas against Trabzonspor on Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch