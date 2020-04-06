'He's mean, great future': Marco Materazzi loves reported Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly interested in raiding Antonio Conte's Inter Milan for Serie A star Alessandro Bastoni.

Reported Liverpool target Alessandro Bastoni has a fan in the shape of Marco Materazzi, with the Inter Milan legend raving about his young successor in quotes reported by FCInterNews.

One of the toughest defenders of his generation might forever be remembered for finding himself on the wrong end of Zinedine Zidane’s forehead but his CV tells its own story.

Materazzi won a remarkable 16 trophies during a period of relentless success for the Nerazzuri during the mid-to-late 2000s. The World Cup winner was also a key part of the infamous Inter side who secured the treble under Jose Mourinho a decade ago.

So he is well placed to pass judgement on a 20-year-old centre-half who is just starting to make a name for himself at the heart of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan team.

“I like him so much,” Materazzi said. “He’s mean, he’s got personality and a great future.”

If reports are to be believed, via Passione Inter, Bastoni could follow in Materazzi’s footsteps by leaving Italy for Merseyside. Though it is Liverpool, rather than Everton, who are apparently keeping tabs on one of the game’s most highly-rated centre-halves.

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp’s side are planning for life without Dejan Lovren this summer with a whole host of replacements reportedly lined up for the experienced Croatian.

But with Bastoni making it clear that he is living the dream at the San Siro, Liverpool might have to prioritise the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Jose Maria Gimenez instead.