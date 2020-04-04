'It's a dream': Reported Liverpool target has just ruled out Anfield move

Premier League leaders Liverpoolr reportedly wanted to raid Serie A giants Inter Milan for Alessandro Bastoni - but Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed.

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Alessandro Bastoni might be over already, long before the summer window has even swung open.

With Dejan Lovren seemingly heading for the Anfield exit door after another season stuck on the bench like a whelk on a rock, Jurgen Klopp and co are scouring the market for a promising defensive talent to add to their star-studded squad.

And, according to Passione Inter, Liverpool have identified Bastoni as one potential option with RB Leipzig’s fabulous Frenchman Dayot Upamecano and Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan warrior Jose Maria Gimenez also on their radar.

But it seems that their options might have just gone from three to two.

Speaking to Inter’s fans on an Instagram Q&A, 20-year-old Bastoni has made it pretty clear that he is not going anywhere this summer.

“I have always said it, it’s a dream come true for me to wear this shirt,” said a man who moved to the San Siro from Atalanta in 2017. “I have bonded with all my teammates and my current roommate is [Milan] Skriniar. Inter is my home.”

“I care about this club and I want to win things here. In 10 years I still see myself at Inter, with some trophies in the cabinet and maybe the captaincy.”

The chances of Liverpool putting this deal on the backburner until 2030 look rather slim, to say the least. The Reds need a new centre-half this summer and, if Bastoni plans to spend the next decade in blue and black, the Premier League leaders should cut their losses right now and focus on alternatives.

With BILD reporting that Upamecano could hand in a transfer request to force a move away from Leipzig, the Bundesliga powerhouse is perhaps the way to go instead.