Liverpool have reportedly set sights on £70m player Jurgen Klopp thinks is ‘unplayable'

Subhankar Mondal
Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Liverpool have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Adama Traore poses during a portrait session as he is unveiled as a new signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Molineux on August 7, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, March 29, 2020), Liverpool could make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Liverpool could look at signing Traore should Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane leave the Reds at the end of the season.

The Spanish winger has been superb for the Wanderers and his progress has been brilliant, and there is no surprise that the Merseyside outfit are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, who is valued at £70 million, according to 90min.

 

Moreover, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp himself is a fan of the former Aston Villa winger and raved about him after his side’s win against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in January.

Klopp told The Birmingham Mail in January 2020: “And Traore now, at the moment I would say he is, pretty much, unplayable. I've said it now a couple of times and it is still true.

"He is now not only a winger anymore, he keeps the ball, holds the ball and sets up goals, obviously.

“That makes it so difficult, each ball you lose is 100% a counter attack and half a goal. But apart from that they had not too many chances.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Traore has made 22 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The winger has also made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Adama Traore during training at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on August 16, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

