Liverpool have reportedly set sights on £70m player Jurgen Klopp thinks is ‘unplayable'

Liverpool have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, March 29, 2020), Liverpool could make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore in the summer transfer window (click here to read more).

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Liverpool could look at signing Traore should Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane leave the Reds at the end of the season.

The Spanish winger has been superb for the Wanderers and his progress has been brilliant, and there is no surprise that the Merseyside outfit are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, who is valued at £70 million, according to 90min.

Moreover, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp himself is a fan of the former Aston Villa winger and raved about him after his side’s win against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in January.

Klopp told The Birmingham Mail in January 2020: “And Traore now, at the moment I would say he is, pretty much, unplayable. I've said it now a couple of times and it is still true.

"He is now not only a winger anymore, he keeps the ball, holds the ball and sets up goals, obviously.

“That makes it so difficult, each ball you lose is 100% a counter attack and half a goal. But apart from that they had not too many chances.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Traore has made 22 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The winger has also made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.