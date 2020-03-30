Quick links

Report: Liverpool will target £18m Premier League man if star player leaves Anfield

Danny Owen
Liverpool could face a challenge as they look to keep Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield; could Wolves' Adama Traore be a replacement for Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool could make a move for £70 million-rated Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore this summer, according to the Sun (29 March, page 65) – if Mo Salah or Sadio Mane walk away from Anfield, that is.

Considering that Jurgen Klopp himself described the one-time Barcelona starlet as simply ‘unplayable’ as recently as two months ago, it is no surprise that Traore has emerged on Liverpool’s radar.

 

In the blink of an eye, the 24-year-old has been transformed into one of the most fearsome attacking talents in European football, adding much-needed end product to his electrifying pace and fearsome physical strength.

In all competitions, Traore has six goals and ten assists to his name this season.

Reports suggest that, should either Salah or Mane be tempted by a big-money move in the off-season, Traore will be target number one. Wolves value a man they signed from Middlesbrough two years ago at £70 million; a fee that would see them earn a healthy £52 million profit.

Considering that Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first Premier League title in 30 years, 12 months after lifting their sixth European cup, you have to wonder why anyone would turn their back on Jurgen Klopp right now.

But, as Luis Suarez, Xabi Alonso, Michael Owen and Javier Mascherano will tell you, the lure of Barcelona or Real Madrid remains strong. The Mirror claims that Real have made Mane their top summer target.

