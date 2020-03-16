Quick links

‘Everyone agrees’: Karren Brady makes fresh comments about Liverpool

Baroness Karren Brady, a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, a sporting executive, tv personality, newspaper columnist, author and novelist, speaks at Pendulum Summit, World's...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the top, while David Moyes’s West Ham United are in danger of getting relegated.

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has clarified her stance on the Premier League season on Twitter after her comments in The Sun about Liverpool.

Brady suggested in The Sun that the Premier League season could be declared null and void.

That would mean that Liverpool would not be crowned champions, and no club would get relegated.

 

The Hammers are among the clubs who are fighting for survival in the Premier League.

West Ham vice-chairman Brady’s comments were criticised by many, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher (click here to read more), and she has now explained her stance.

Season has to finish

It is a very tricky time for football, as it is not clear if games will resume on April 3.

Even if the matches are suspended until late May, the season has to finish, as it would not be fair on the players and the fans if it is cancelled.

Moreover, teams such as Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion will not be happy if they are not given the chance to clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Vice Chairman Karren Brady speaks to the diners during the Players Awards at The London Hilton Hotel on May 3, 2016 in London, England.

