Carragher takes issue with West Ham official’s stance, BBC pundit comments on Celtic prospects

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are having good seasons.

With the Premier League and the Scottish Premiership suspended at the moment, there are doubts whether Liverpool and Celtic will be able to win the titles in England and Scotland respectively.

While Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the title for the first time in the Premier League era, Celtic are unlikely to collapse in their final remaining games and have a considerable lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

However, there is a lot of uncertainly over whether the league campaigns in England or Scotland will be completed.

If the season is cancelled or declared void, then Liverpool will not be rewarded for their hard work and truly extraordinary campaign, while the Hoops would also not be happy.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently said that if the league is cancelled, then his side should be declared champions, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

That has not down well with former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae, who works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, and has made his opinion clear on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in England, West Ham United co-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League to be made null and void in The Sun, which Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does not like at all.

Have a look at Klopp’s comments compared to Karren Brady’s ‍♂️ Whats fair is to finish the season for teams in every league when the ⚽️ is allowed to start again. The ⚽️ authorities found a way to put a World Cup in the middle of a season so I’m sure they can sort next season out. https://t.co/Oe1risTTwc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2020