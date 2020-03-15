Quick links

Carragher takes issue with West Ham official’s stance, BBC pundit comments on Celtic prospects

Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are having good seasons.

Neil Lennon the head coach

With the Premier League and the Scottish Premiership suspended at the moment, there are doubts whether Liverpool and Celtic will be able to win the titles in England and Scotland respectively.

While Liverpool are on the verge of clinching the title for the first time in the Premier League era, Celtic are unlikely to collapse in their final remaining games and have a considerable lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

However, there is a lot of uncertainly over whether the league campaigns in England or Scotland will be completed.

 

If the season is cancelled or declared void, then Liverpool will not be rewarded for their hard work and truly extraordinary campaign, while the Hoops would also not be happy.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently said that if the league is cancelled, then his side should be declared champions, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

That has not down well with former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae, who works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, and has made his opinion clear on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in England, West Ham United co-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League to be made null and void in The Sun, which Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does not like at all.

Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.

