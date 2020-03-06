'Tough times': Crystal Palace spell ruined 24-year-old's confidence, his father claims

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace might regret their decision to let Alexander Sorloth walk away from Selhurst Park now.

The father of prolific Norwegian Alexander Sorloth has admitted that a difficult spell at Crystal Palace left his son suffering from a crisis of confidence, speaking to Turkish Football.

While Roy Hodgson’s Palace continue to survive despite their centre-forward options rather than because of them, a man who The Eagles farmed out on loan last summer is enjoying a remarkable resurgence that even Derren Brown didn’t see coming.

Sorloth has plundered 19 goals in 23 Super Lig games since joining Trabzonspor – form so impressive it has resulted in £42 million links with Real Madrid (AsistAnaliz).

Even the phenomenal Erling Braut Haaland bows down to the ‘King of the North’ these days.

So it’s fair to say Sorloth has rebuilt his reputation and more since bidding a (temporary) departure to Crystal Palace.

A £9 million signing from Danish football in January 2018, the 24-year-old failed to net a single Premier League goal in Palace colours – although 12 of his 16 appearances came from the substitute’s bench.

“They were tough times, he had a hard time in the Premier League and had to deal with a lot,” Goran Sorloth has admitted.

“It was difficult coping with what happened and overcoming the effect is has on your confidence. He showed great mental strength to go to Trabzonspor and what he has pulled off in Turkey is incredible.”

Trabzonspor have the option to sign Sorloth permanently for about £5 million next summer and, if they can stump up such a fee, the phrase ‘no-brainer’ comes to mind.

This is a transfer blunder Crystal Palace could regret for years to come.