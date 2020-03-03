'King of the North': Erling Haaland hails reported £15m Aston Villa target

Aston Villa reportedly want to sign Alexander Sorloth from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace after he scored goals for fun at Trabzonspor.

Even Erling Braat Haaland is bowing down to the ‘King of the North’ right now.

A man farmed out by Crystal Palace last summer is football royalty in Eastern Europe these days.

With 24 strikes in all competitions on loan at Trabzonspor, Alexander Sorloth has scored almost as many goals on his own as the entire Eagles squad have managed between them in 2019/20.

Just to add insult to injury, a man who was handed a smattering of Premier League starts in Crystal Palace colours could soon be lining up for a top-flight rival when next season kicks off.

According to Voetbal Nieuws, Aston Villa have identified Sorloth as a £15 million summer signing; if they avoid an immediate return to the Championship, of course.

It seems that the Midland giants are willing to put their faith in the former Midtjylland ace, overlooking his forgettable stint at Selhurst Park.

Haaland, arguably the hottest centre-forward in world football right now, has now revealed a Game of Thrones-style nickname for his fellow Norwegian goal-machine.

Speaking to HLN in February, Palace manager Roy Hodgson suggested that Sorloth could still have a future with the Londoners, albeit while pointing out the gulf in class between the English and Turkish top flights.

But with Christian Benteke still squandering chance after chance, surely Sorloth deserves a fresh start.