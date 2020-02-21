Quick links

Rangers

Sporting Braga

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League

Chris Sutton clarifies his post-match Rangers tweet

Subhankar Mondal
Ex Celtic player Chris Sutton at Hampden Park before the Betfred Cup Semi-Final between Hibernian and Celtic at Hampden Park on October 21, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard reacts after his team score their third and winning goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has clarified on Twitter his reaction to the win for Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers won 3-2 against Sporting Braga at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

Subscribe

The Gers were 2-0 down at one stage, but they launched a stunning comeback to register a win and enhance their chances of progressing to the last 16 of the European club competition.

 

After the match, former Celtic striker Sutton posted a message on Twitter congratulating Steven Gerrard's side for the win.

Sutton also seemed to mock Rangers for thinking that they had won the Europa League given the way the players and the fans celebrated the victory.

HITC Sport covered the BBC and BT Sport pundit's initial reaction on Twitter, as did a number of other media outlets, such as The Daily Star, Rangers News, The Scottish Sun and The Scotsman.

Joe Aribo of Rangers runs through to score his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Sutton has now clarified his post last month, suggesting on Twitter that there was a typo in his tweet.

Team mates surround Ianis

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch