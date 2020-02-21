Chris Sutton clarifies his post-match Rangers tweet

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has clarified on Twitter his reaction to the win for Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers won 3-2 against Sporting Braga at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

Subscribe

The Gers were 2-0 down at one stage, but they launched a stunning comeback to register a win and enhance their chances of progressing to the last 16 of the European club competition.

After the match, former Celtic striker Sutton posted a message on Twitter congratulating Steven Gerrard's side for the win.

Sutton also seemed to mock Rangers for thinking that they had won the Europa League given the way the players and the fans celebrated the victory.

HITC Sport covered the BBC and BT Sport pundit's initial reaction on Twitter, as did a number of other media outlets, such as The Daily Star, Rangers News, The Scottish Sun and The Scotsman.





Sutton has now clarified his post last month, suggesting on Twitter that there was a typo in his tweet.

*in the Europa League... if you are feeling guilty I will accept apologies for the abuse I received last night after lavishing praise on Rangers... https://t.co/jkuRqyKGS6 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 21, 2020



