Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers win tonight, mocks Ibrox club

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox in Europa League on Thursday evening.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC celebrates during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers winning at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers came from two goals down to get the better of Sporting Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

Subscribe

The visiting team were 2-0 up after 59 minutes, but Steven Gerrard's side launched a stunning comeback thereafter.

 

Ianis Hagi scored twice, including what proved to be the winner in the 82nd minute, and Joe Aribo found the net as well.

The Ibrox erupted after the final whistle, as Rangers fans and players celebrated the win in style.

Former Celtic striker Sutton has congratulated Rangers on Twitter for the comeback, but he has also mocked the Gers for celebrating like they have won the Europa League.

 

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC scores his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020...

Work to do

While Rangers will be overjoyed with the final result, they should not get carried away, as Braga will have the advantage of having scored two goals on the road.

The Gers will have to be much better defensively in the second leg in Portugal and cannot afford to concede another goal.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch