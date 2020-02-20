Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers win tonight, mocks Ibrox club

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers won at Ibrox in Europa League on Thursday evening.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers winning at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers came from two goals down to get the better of Sporting Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

The visiting team were 2-0 up after 59 minutes, but Steven Gerrard's side launched a stunning comeback thereafter.

Ianis Hagi scored twice, including what proved to be the winner in the 82nd minute, and Joe Aribo found the net as well.

The Ibrox erupted after the final whistle, as Rangers fans and players celebrated the win in style.

Former Celtic striker Sutton has congratulated Rangers on Twitter for the comeback, but he has also mocked the Gers for celebrating like they have won the Europa League.

Well done to Rangers on a superb comeback and winning the Europa League — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 20, 2020





Work to do

While Rangers will be overjoyed with the final result, they should not get carried away, as Braga will have the advantage of having scored two goals on the road.

The Gers will have to be much better defensively in the second leg in Portugal and cannot afford to concede another goal.



