'Ran the game': Leeds linked star shows why Bielsa reportedly wants him

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
Championship title hopefuls Leeds United are reportedly watching Oxford United's former Liverpool starlet Cameron Brannagan.

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford Untied during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Oxford United at Highbury Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Fleetwood, England.

Cameron Brannagan produced the sort of all-action performance that apparently has Leeds United casting admiring glances in his direction on Saturday.

According to The Telegraph, a man who spent his teenage years turning heads in Liverpool’s esteemed academy has plenty of fans at Elland Road. Brannagan gave up on his Anfield dream in order to pursue regular first-team football at Oxford United and, after a fine season in the third tier, he could be on his way back up the Football League sooner rather than later.

Especially if he replicates his outstanding display at Sunderland every weekend between now and the end of the season.

 

"That was Cameron Brannagan at his best. You see what you miss when he’s not at that level," Robinson told the Oxford Mail of his 23-year-old skipper after a game The U's somehow contrived to lose by a single goal to nil.

"He was the best player on the pitch I thought, he ran the game.”

George Dobson of Sunderland (L) tackles Cameron Brannigan of Oxford manager during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Sunderland at Kassam Stadium on February 15, 2020...

Brannagan’s former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled to see the Manchester-born dynamo fulfil his undoubted potential, albeit in the lower leagues.

Speaking in 2015, the Champions League-winning coach described Brannagan as having ‘everything you need for a midfield player’. And, as Oxford fans will tell you, this one-time England U20 international certainly has a lot of strings to his bow, as a tally of seven goals and four assists from a deep-lying role attest.

Marcelo Bielsa loves adaptable, technically gifted footballers capable of thriving in a variety of roles. No wonder Brannagan's qualities have not gone unnoticed in West Yorkshire.

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

