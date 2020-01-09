Leeds United reportedly want a player Barcelona followed for over a year

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United.

Leeds United are interested in signing Cameron Brannagan from Oxford United in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

It has been reported that Leeds are eyeing a deal for the 23-year-old former Liverpool midfielder.

It has also been claimed that Oxford manager Karl Robinson wants to keep the midfielder at his club for the rest of the season.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Brannagan has made 19 appearances in the Championship table for Oxford so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

Highly rated

Brannagan is highly rated, and the midfielder has progressed well since leaving Liverpool for Oxford in 2018.

The youngster is paying well at the moment, and there is no surprise that Leeds are reportedly interested in securing his services.

Back in April 2015, The Mirror reported that Barcelona had watched the midfielder - then a teenager and at Liverpool - for over a year.

Leeds are aiming to win the Championship title this season, and Brannagan would be a good addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s team.