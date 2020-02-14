'I'm sure': Manager discusses the future of reported Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly hoping to raid Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to claims that Bukayo Saka has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool, telling Sky Sports (14 February, 2pm) that the highly-rated teen is in line for a new contract at the Emirates.

An 18-year-old winger who only made his first team debut this season, Saka already looks like one of the most exciting young talents in the whole of the Premier League.

Not only has the teenager produced nine goals and assists in his first few months in the Gunners’ first-team plans, he has also adapted brilliantly to an unfamiliar left-back role in the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

With his current £3,000-a-week deal due to expire in 2021, however, Arsenal are facing a challenge holding onto a player who has been likened to Gareth Bale by club legend Martin Keown, particularly with Liverpool circling (Mail).

Arteta, however, suggests that talks will be held regarding a contract extension after being asked about interest from the current Premier League leaders.

“I am really happy with how they [the young players] are developing,” said the former Manchester City coach said of Saka.

“Part of that developing is to improve the contract and to tie them to the club. But that has to follow a natural process. I'm sure we will do the right thing when players deserve to improve and extend their contracts.”

With seven starts to his name already since Arteta took over from Unai Emery before Christmas, it is no surprise that Arsenal are planning to tie down a man who has enjoyed one of the best debut seasons in recent memory at the Emirates.