'I'm sure': Manager discusses the future of reported Liverpool target

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans cheer their side on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly hoping to raid Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates his goal tying the game at 2-2 during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard de Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December...

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to claims that Bukayo Saka has emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool, telling Sky Sports (14 February, 2pm) that the highly-rated teen is in line for a new contract at the Emirates.

An 18-year-old winger who only made his first team debut this season, Saka already looks like one of the most exciting young talents in the whole of the Premier League.

Not only has the teenager produced nine goals and assists in his first few months in the Gunners’ first-team plans, he has also adapted brilliantly to an unfamiliar left-back role in the injury-enforced absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

 

With his current £3,000-a-week deal due to expire in 2021, however, Arsenal are facing a challenge holding onto a player who has been likened to Gareth Bale by club legend Martin Keown, particularly with Liverpool circling (Mail).

Arteta, however, suggests that talks will be held regarding a contract extension after being asked about interest from the current Premier League leaders.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2nd goal with Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

“I am really happy with how they [the young players] are developing,” said the former Manchester City coach said of Saka.

“Part of that developing is to improve the contract and to tie them to the club. But that has to follow a natural process. I'm sure we will do the right thing when players deserve to improve and extend their contracts.”

With seven starts to his name already since Arteta took over from Unai Emery before Christmas, it is no surprise that Arsenal are planning to tie down a man who has enjoyed one of the best debut seasons in recent memory at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal breaks past Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

