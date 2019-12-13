Martin Keown raves about Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

Martin Keown compares to Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka to Real Madrid winger and former Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale.

Martin Keown raved about Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka on BT Sport 2 (7:51pm, December 12, 2019) and compared him to former Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale.

The Arsenal legend was impressed with the performance of the 18-year-old during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Standard Liege away from home in Belgium in Europa League Group F on Thursday evening.

The English teenager provided a brilliant cross for Alexandre Lacazette’s goal and himself found the net with a curling effort.

Keown believes that the teenager deserves more playing time, and he has also compared him to Bale, who remains hugely popular among Tottenham fans despite having left the North London outfit for Spanish and European giants Real Madrid in 2013.

Keown said about Saka on BT Sport 2 (7:51pm, December 12, 2019): “It’s like watching Gareth Bale, isn’t it? That's a quality ball into the box, and the fellow has not started under Freddie Ljungberg, but he has made a case now.”

Keown added: “He is 18 years of age, for goodness' sake, he has got to be given more minutes.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Saka has provided one assist in seven Premier League matches, and has scored two goals and provided four assists in four Europa League games for Arsenal so far this season.

On Thursday evening, the teenager took five shots of which three were on target, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.9%, took 63 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made two tackles and one interception, according to WhoScored.