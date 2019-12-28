Rarely-seen Leeds player reacts to Jack Clarke announcement

Jack Clarke has left Leeds United to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United have confirmed that Jack Clarke has left the club for a second time.

Tottenham Hotspur recalled the 18-year-old winger this week after he struggled for senior appearances under Marcelo Bielsa during his season-long loan back at Elland Road.

Bielsa gave the Leeds product only 19 minutes of Championship football since August and Spurs have decided to pull the plug on the experiment.

Clarke thanked the West Yorkshire club and its fans on Twitter yesterday following the confirmation.

And teenage Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson has responded to him on social media. Here's what Edmondson - who hasn't made a senior appearance in over 15 months - wrote:

All the best lad, been a pleasure https://t.co/PJw9Jthf13 — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) December 27, 2019

HITC Sport wrote on Friday that it was important for Leeds to replace Clarke, rather than relying on options already in the squad.

Jack Harrison is undeniably Bielsa's first-choice option for the left-hand side of attack but Clarke was supposed to push him, though he didn't do that.

Still, the Manchester City loanee needs motivation to keep improving in Yorkshire and that might not happen unless Clarke, who was supposed to be his biggest threat in the first XI, isn't replaced.