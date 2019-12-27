Quick links

Our View: Leeds must replace player who has just left Elland Road

Jack Clarke of Leeds United
Jack Clarke has left Leeds United to return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Well, Jack Clarke has left Leeds United for a second time in six months.

Tottenham Hotspur have activated their option to recall the £8 million winger who they bought and loaned back to Elland Road this past summer.

And with only 19 minutes of Championship football since August, it probably won't come as a huge surprise to Leeds either.

For whatever reason, Marcelo Bielsa didn't fancy using the 18-year-old all that much.

 

Despite the fact that Clarke wasn't a big player for Leeds this time around, it's imperative that Bielsa and Director of Football Victor Orta replace him.

There might be a temptation to not, considering Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski can technically play on the left-hand side of attack.

And of course Jack Harrison, who is having a very decent second season-long loan in West Yorkshire.

But Harrison is a player who needs somebody nipping at his heels in the pecking order, somebody to make him improve as a player and Alioski and Dallas aren't going to do that.

The Macedonian has largely been used as a left-back this season, while Dallas, who scored a last-minute equaliser against Preston on Thursday, has been used in several roles.

Bielsa needs a pure left-wing option and a brilliant one. Harrison's form has tailed off a little in recent weeks and if there isn't competition for his place then what motivation has he got?

As mentioned, there could be a temptation for Leeds to not replace Clarke, but this January window is massive for the Whites - who have an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion places - and getting it wrong could have dire consequences.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

