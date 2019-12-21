Chris Waddle thinks Boubakary Soumare would be good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare has been linked with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Chris Waddle has suggested in The Racing Post that Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Lille sporting director Gerard Lopez recently told Le10 Sport that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho likes the 20-year-old midfielder (click here to read more).

Former Spurs star Waddle believes that the France Under-21 international is what the North London outfit need.

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: “Spurs have been linked with Boubakary Soumare, who is a talented midfielder at Lille.

"They spent heavily on Tanguy Ndombele, who has probably turned out to be a more creative player than they would have wanted.

"Maybe they need a more out-and-out defensive midfielder and Soumare could be just that.”

Stats

Soumare has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, and has also played six games in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made five starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for Lille, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Soumare is a very good and promising young midfielder, and he would be a smart long-term signing for Tottenham.

Spurs do need to freshen up their midfield department, and someone like Soumare would do just that for the North London outfit.