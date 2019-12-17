Quick links

Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Boubakary Soumare development

Shane Callaghan
Boubakary Soumare has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are excited over the prospect of signing Boubakary Soumare.

Spurs have been linked with the powerhouse Lille midfielder in recent weeks.

And on Monday, the French club's sporting director Gerard Lopez confirmed that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was indeed a fan of the 20-year-old.

He said [Le10 Sport.]: "Soumaré? It is true that there are many interested. From Spain, from Italy… the interest of José Mourinho? I know he likes him very much, yes."

 

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to Lopez's comments:

One player unlikely to be thrilled by this is Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier.

The England international has been given a new lease of life with the Lilywhites since Mourinho took the reins following Mauricio Pochettino's departure in November.

But if Soumare arrives then he - and of course Victor Wanyama - are likely to suffer the most.

