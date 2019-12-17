Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Boubakary Soumare development

Boubakary Soumare has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are excited over the prospect of signing Boubakary Soumare.

Spurs have been linked with the powerhouse Lille midfielder in recent weeks.

And on Monday, the French club's sporting director Gerard Lopez confirmed that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was indeed a fan of the 20-year-old.

He said [Le10 Sport.]: "Soumaré? It is true that there are many interested. From Spain, from Italy… the interest of José Mourinho? I know he likes him very much, yes."

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted to Lopez's comments:

He's a really good player, I think he'd be an excellent fit in our midfield. We need a young DM to put alongside Tanguy when he's fit again, and their playstyles plus the fact that they're both French make Tanguy and Soumare a natural fit alongside each other — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) December 16, 2019

Do it now. — Gordo’s Corner (@CornerGordo) December 16, 2019

Yes please this boy is a beast — BidoShalaby (@BidoShalaby92) December 16, 2019

Nah he's a baller. Turn Lille and Ajax into our feeder clubs — ＣＪ (@TantalzngTanguy) December 17, 2019

Huge potential, but far from the finished article. Undoubtedly a good signing for the club but I do think he would struggle in the PL initially. His awareness isn't the best and neither is his passing, but that can be improved. Apart from that, he has it all to be a top player. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) December 17, 2019

This one seems to have some legs MU, Real and Napoli all after him as well — David Briistol (@Tenorsaw) December 17, 2019

One player unlikely to be thrilled by this is Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier.

The England international has been given a new lease of life with the Lilywhites since Mourinho took the reins following Mauricio Pochettino's departure in November.

But if Soumare arrives then he - and of course Victor Wanyama - are likely to suffer the most.