Celtic and Liverpool linked Mohammed Daramy is 'a fantastic role model'

Premier League leaders Liverpool and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic want Copenhagen winger Mohammed Daramy.

Mohammed Daramy is a ‘fantastic role model’ for thousands of young children looking to make their mark in the professional game, according to Copenhagen’s technical director, amid claims from 90Min that the winger is a target for both Celtic and Liverpool.

We could be set for a Battle of Britain affair in January. Premier League leaders Liverpool are weighing up a bid to bring Daramy to Anfield but Celtic, the dominant force north of the border, are also keeping very close tabs on a rising star who will cost in and around £5 million (Bold).

Daramy’s speed and skill has caught the eye, not to mention his eye for goal, with the Sierra Leone-born starlet earning him comparisons with Champions League winner and Anfield hero Sadio Mane.

Copenhagen’s newest rising star emigrated to Scandinavia in his youth and has been very public about his desire to earn a Danish passport, which will allow him to represent the country at international level. And Johan Lange, Copenhagen’s technical director, believes Daramy’s attitude and maturity at such a tender age makes him the perfect example for any budding talent hoping of making their dreams a reality.

“In Mohamed's case, he is a fantastic role model for thousands of young people with a dream of becoming a professional football player,” Lange told TispBladet.

“He works hard and he’s dedicated with his talent, and it will be hugely annoying for Danish football if players like him are cut off from playing for the Danish national teams because of his background.”

A potential move to Liverpool or Celtic would certainly raise Daramy’s profile and remind Denmark about the supreme talent they have on their hands.