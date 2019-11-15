Report: Jason Fowler won't follow Jack Ross to Hibernian, he's set to join another club after Sunderland exit

Fowler worked under Ross at St Mirren and Sunderland.

Jack Ross will not be reunited with his Sunderland assistant manager at Hibernian, according to The Scottish Sun.

The newspaper reported yesterday (Thursday) that Ross has agreed to become the new Hibernian boss, little more than a month after Sunderland sacked him.

James Fowler served as the 43-year-old's number two at the Stadium of Light and took the reins on a temporary basis after his colleague's dismissal.

But despite having followed Ross out of Sunderland after Phil Parkinson's appointment, Fowler is reportedly closing in on a move to a different Scottish club, Kilmarnock, instead.

The Scottish Sun reports that the long-serving former Kilmarnock player will return to Rugby Park as director of football.

The newspaper had earlier claimed that Ross is likely to be joined by his former Sunderland colleagues, John Potter and Craig Samson, at Hibernian.

Sunderland fans - what sort of job will Ross do for Hibs?