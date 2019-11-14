Report: Hibernian agree deal to appoint Jack Ross as manager; John Potter likely to join from Sunderland

Ross is set for a swift return to football with Hibernian, after being sacked by Sunderland last month.

Jack Ross will be 'paraded' as the new Hibernian manager on Friday, little more than a month after he was sacked by Sunderland, according to The Scottish Sun.

The newspaper claims that after lengthy talks between Hibs and Ross, a deal has finally been struck for him to succeed the former Sunderland left-back, Paul Heckingbottom - 'barring any unexpected last-minute hitches'.

The 43-year-old led St Mirren to promotion before taking over the Mackems last summer, leading them to the finals of the Football League Trophy and League One play-offs.

But an uninspiring start to the season saw Sunderland take action, later hiring Phil Parkinson as Ross's replacement.

Ross is already familiar with Edinburgh, the city in which Hibernian play their home games, having previously worked for their rivals, Hearts, as a coach.

The Falkirk native has also been linked with a return to Hearts, who are themselves without a manager.

Ross will be allowed to bring in his own staff, with Sunderland's John Potter 'likely' to be named as Hibernian's assistant and Craig Samson appointed goalkeeper coach, after following Ross out of the Stadium of Light, according to The Scottish Sun.