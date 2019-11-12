Report: Southampton planning £15m bid for Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski

Atalanta's Serie A starlet Dejan Kulusevski has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne but could be follow the Belgian to the Premier League?

Southampton are lining up a £15 million January bid for Parma’s Serie A starlet Dejan Kulusevski, according to Corriere della Sera Bergamo.

Kulusevski has been one of this season’s breakthrough stars since joining Parma on loan from Atalanta. The rangy playmaker has two goals and five assists in the Italian top flight this season and produced a ‘masterclass’ of a performance during Sunday’s shock 2-0 home win against Roma.

With his rather gangly frame, eye for a cutting pass and a maturity beyond his tender years, the 19-year-old has been compared to Lazio talisman Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and even a young Kevin de Bruyne (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Parma will obviously be hoping to keep hold of Kulusevski until the end of the season but, unfortunately for them, his future is in Atalanta’s hands.

And reports from Italy suggest that the Champions League outfit may be tempted to cash in with Southampton and Wolves both lining up bids of around £15 million. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were previously reported to be offering closer to £12.5 million (Tuttomercatoweb) and these new reports appear to back up their interest.

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are interested too.

With all due respect to The Saints, Kulusevski has been linked with more sizeable clubs of late, including Inter themselves. But a move to St Mary’s could be an invaluable stepping stone for a player who needs regular first-team football if he is to build on his potential and avoid stagnating like so many young players who have made a career-changing move far too early.