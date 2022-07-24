Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released it’s trailer at Comic-Con on Saturday and paid a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The footage, which included an incredible montage sequence, was unveiled by director Ryan Coogler and Marve Studeios cast.

Coogler told a panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend that “we put our love for Chadwick into this film”.

He also spoke about how five years prior, the first ever footage was released on that same stage.

Wakanda Forever’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Screenshot from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official trailer Credit Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Coogler said: “Five years ago, I sat about right there, and we premiered the first footage from Black Panther,”.

“Sitting next to me, right to my left, was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.

“The cast, including Chad, hadn’t seen the footage yet, so when we played it, he was right next to me, and he was excited, and he grabbed my shoulders. If you ever saw Chad in person, he had these enormous hands.”

He added: “I promise you I can feel his hand on me now.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer drops

Boseman and T’Challa’s loss is evident from the start of the trailer, as Shuri – played by Letitia Wright – and Queen Ramonda – Angela Bassett – mourn their fallen king.

However, as the trailer continues, fans see a new Black Panther, but we have no idea who it is as their face is hidden. Is it Shuri or someone else entirely?

The panel confirmed to Marvel fans rumours over whether Namor the Sub-Mariner, the king of the state of Atlantis, will appear, portrayed by Tenoch Huerta.

Namor and T’Challa had a rivalry in the 2013 New Avengers comic, set up by writer Jonathan Hickman.

‘I came from the hood’

Screenshot from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official trailer Credit Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Speaking on the panel was Huerta himself, who said it was an “honor” to be there.

He said: “I’m so happy to be here. It’s an honor. I want to say something really fast about inclusion.

“I come from the hood. Seriously. And thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn’t be here without inclusion.

“A lot of kids are there in their hood, looking at us, dreaming to be here. And they’re going to make it.”

However, he isn’t the only new face, as fans catch a glimpse of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as Ironheart. She is set to have her own series on Disney+.

Fans ‘teary’ over Chadwick’s tribute

One fan wrote: “Black Panther 2 Teaser #WakandaForever just dropped and I’m both excited and sad that we lost Chadwick Boseman.”

A second wrote: “My Sunday is made already Seeing a mural of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ is soothing like he said, ‘in my culture death is not the end’.

A third penned: “Chadwick Boseman, I wish you are here to witness this day and finish what you started; The Black Panther movie continuation. The trailer really got me; the songs “No woman, no cry” to “Alright” is a banger.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11 in the US.

In other news, Unsettling monkey scene with Gordy in Nope explained