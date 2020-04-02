Who started the Pee Your Pants Challenge on TikTok? These internet trends are getting stranger!

This new TikTok challenge is just as strange as it sounds, and even its creator can't believe it actually became a viral challenge.

A new challenge is circling TikTok that no one can believe is actually a real challenge. The Pee Your Pants Challenge shows TikTok users urinating in their clothes and posting it to the social media app.

It's already been dubbed as stupid, strange and weird. But it actually highlights something far more serious.

In the age of social media, young people will do anything if it's for a challenge, completely unaware that it will have consequences. And that's actually exactly why TikTok user started the Pee Your Pants Challenge, to prove the idiocy of social media culture.

WARNING: Animal abuser posts inappropriate videos to TikTok

What is the Pee Your Pants Challenge on TikTok?

People are taking to TikTok to film themselves peeing in their pants.

Users of the social media app are standing in front of a mirror and using their phone to film themselves urinating, then posting the video to TikTok.

Who started the TikTok Pee Your Pants Challenge?

The challenge was started by a TikTok user called Liam Weyer, a 19 year old filmmaker from Kansas.

He told Insider that he was surprised the challenge actually became a challenge. "I created the challenge as a parody of the other challenges that have gone viral on the internet in an attempt to show how pointless they are", he said. "I am surprised to see that people on the internet will pee themselves if you call it a challenge and add a hashtag."

WOW: Facebook has a new Hug Reaction

People will do anything if it's dubbed a challenge

The Pee Your Pants Challenge has certainly highlighted a greater issue with the internet challenge trends that are dominating social media right now.

When something is created into a challenge, people automatically think it is lighthearted and humorous. When in reality, lots of these challenges are much more serious.

The creator of the challenge did it as a social experiment, and succeeding in finding out that people will actually pee themselves just for social media, proving what a shallow society we live in.

So is this @tiktok_us pee your pants challenge really a thing the kids are doing? If so we are more doomed than I thought. Who thinks that intentionally peeing you pants is entertaining in anyway? #Millennials — Jeremy Crusher (@jeremycrusher) May 1, 2020

TikTok removed the original video

Liam Weyer's original Pee Your Pants Challenge video was actually deleted by TikTok as many argued it goes against TikTok's terms.

However, Liam has since re-uploaded the video to his TikTok account.

People are still continuing to do the challenge despite many negative responses, and the hashtag #peeyourpantschallenge now has 4.1 million views on TikTok.