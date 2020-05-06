'Something special': Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal player he's never been able to pick

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney has endured a frustrating season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Ian Wright that he thinks defender Kieran Tierney will bring 'something special' when he's able to play again.

The Gunners spent much of last summer trying to lure Tierney away from Celtic, having seen the Scot star with his boyhood club at Parkhead.

Eventually, Arsenal did get their man, but the 22-year-old missed the start of the season having undergone a double hernia operation before the summer.

Tierney finally made his debut in September, but managed just 11 appearances in total before going down with another injury in December, this time suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Tierney may have been hoping to play again by April, but the global pandemic has put those dreams on the shelf, with the left back having no idea when he'll play again.

Boss Arteta was appointed weeks after Tierney's injury, so he's never actually been able to pick the Scotland international – but he sure seems excited about him.

On Tuesday, Arteta spoke about Tierney, admitting that his attitude and commitment is 'incredible', and that's why he will bring 'something special' to the club.

Arteta added that he has challenged Tierney to come back stronger from his injury nightmare, and believes he needs to step up to the pressure of playing for Arsenal when he is able to play again.

“I totally agree with you,” said Arteta when Wright suggested that Tierney will be magnificent. “I’m looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play. His attitude and commitment is incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us. It’s been a shame but it's part of his development.”

“I have challenged him and said ‘Kieran, how are you going to react to that?’ You cannot feel sorry for yourself, this happened, okay, the level of pressure now is a little bit higher, you have to deal with it. You're playing with a top club, top expectations – deal with it. You have everything to be successful here, you have the best possible attitude that I have known from a player,” he added.