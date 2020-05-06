Report: Liverpool risk missing out on Klopp's £53m target as rivals open talks

Liverpool face a battle for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

According to Bild, Liverpool risk missing out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as Manchester United are attempting to hijack the move.

The Guardian reported on Monday night that Liverpool had asked for more time in their pursuit of Werner, contacting his representatives to admit their indecision.

Liverpool have yet to decide on making a formal bid for Werner, because they're waiting to see how hard they will be hit financially by the global pandemic.

That's a smart approach from Liverpool given that they would need to pay £53million to pay Werner's release clause – but it may just give other clubs the opportunity to swoop in.

It's now claimed that Manchester United, as relayed by Metro, are now hoping to hijack Liverpool's interest by opening talks with Leipzig.

This may just be a ploy from Werner's agent to get Liverpool to accelerate their move, as they would no doubt hate to lose such an important target to the Red Devils.

United do need another striker though, and adding Werner to the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James would give them some serious pace going forward.

Werner, 24, has hit 27 goals and 12 assists this season, and could well move to the Premier League – but a real fight for his signature could now ensue.