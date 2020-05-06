Quick links

Report: Liverpool risk missing out on Klopp's £53m target as rivals open talks

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manager of Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool gives their side instructions during the Premier League match between Manchester United and...
Liverpool face a battle for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to Bild, Liverpool risk missing out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as Manchester United are attempting to hijack the move.

The Guardian reported on Monday night that Liverpool had asked for more time in their pursuit of Werner, contacting his representatives to admit their indecision.

Liverpool have yet to decide on making a formal bid for Werner, because they're waiting to see how hard they will be hit financially by the global pandemic.

 

That's a smart approach from Liverpool given that they would need to pay £53million to pay Werner's release clause – but it may just give other clubs the opportunity to swoop in.

It's now claimed that Manchester United, as relayed by Metro, are now hoping to hijack Liverpool's interest by opening talks with Leipzig.

This may just be a ploy from Werner's agent to get Liverpool to accelerate their move, as they would no doubt hate to lose such an important target to the Red Devils.

Leipzig's German forward Timo Werner looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur in Leipzig, eastern Germany on...

United do need another striker though, and adding Werner to the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James would give them some serious pace going forward.

Werner, 24, has hit 27 goals and 12 assists this season, and could well move to the Premier League – but a real fight for his signature could now ensue.

