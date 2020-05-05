Youth coach says £80m ace Arsenal and Klopp reportedly want is greatest talent seen

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Kai Havertz.

Bayer Leverkusen youth coach Michael Schonweitz says reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Kai Havertz is the greatest talent he has seen, Sportbuzzer report.

The Leverkusen youngster has been linked with a big-money move this summer.

According to the Express, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign the player.

Goal, meanwhile, claim Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City are also rivalling the Reds for his signature this summer.

Speaking to Sportbuzzer, Schonweitz believes Havertz has the whole package and will be a success if he moves to a top club this summer.

“As for the overall package, no [I haven’t seen a greater talent]. There were a lot of footballers who were characterized by a sensational talent, but Kai also has the head for it. The necessary toughness and the intelligence to then implement his skills,” Schonweitz explains.

“In Leverkusen, if the club qualifies, he can play at the highest level in the Champions League. But when he goes to another club, I fully trust him to prevail.”

Havertz was in stunning form prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

Since the New Year, he posted six goals and six assists. He became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 goals. And he is a midfielder.

The 20-year-old is valued at £80 million, according to the Independent.

Premier League leaders Liverpool may see him as an ideal player to bolster their midfield options.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will need to find a replacement for loanee Dani Ceballos while Granit Xhaka remains an unconvincing figure at Arsenal.

Aside from his ability to find the net, Havertz averages 2.3 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per Bundesliga encounter (Whoscored).