Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'What's he playing at?': Some Newcastle fans really annoyed by their player's comments

John Verrall
Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on December 2, 2017 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been talking up the ability of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United arrives at the ground before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Newcastle United fans have been left frustrated after Jonjo Shelvey suggested that he thinks Martin Dubravka will get a move to a ‘top European club’ on the In the Box podcast.

Dubravka has been a key player for Newcastle ever since he moved to St. James’ Park.

And Shelvey talked up his teammates potential to go on and play for a European giants.

 

“I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club.”

Newcastle fans were less than impressed with Shelvey’s comments though.

The Magpies appear to be on the verge of a takeover, and Newcastle fans want to Dubravka to help play his part in making the club a force again.

Newcastle do not appear to be in any immediate danger of losing Dubravka.

The Slovakian only penned a long-term contract with them last year, with his current deal not set to expire until 2025.

Dubravka has been in a mainstay in Newcastle’s side this term, making 30 appearances across all competitions, and pulling off more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch