'What's he playing at?': Some Newcastle fans really annoyed by their player's comments

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been talking up the ability of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United fans have been left frustrated after Jonjo Shelvey suggested that he thinks Martin Dubravka will get a move to a ‘top European club’ on the In the Box podcast.

Dubravka has been a key player for Newcastle ever since he moved to St. James’ Park.

And Shelvey talked up his teammates potential to go on and play for a European giants.

“I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club.”

Newcastle fans were less than impressed with Shelvey’s comments though.

The Magpies appear to be on the verge of a takeover, and Newcastle fans want to Dubravka to help play his part in making the club a force again.

For such a crucial player as Dubravka is and for how much he goes under the radar, these comments from Shelvey are not ideal... — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 4, 2020

Jonjo shelvey massively undermining #NUFC then cheers jonjo mate we didn’t think we were a top club anyway — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 4, 2020

Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie are the sort of players who should just play football on the pitch and never open their bloody mouths.



We don't need our best player touted around thanks, Jonjo. — Sam GC (@Funguslover) May 4, 2020

No thank u — Charlotte Robson (@charlottehope) May 4, 2020

What's jonjo playing at like — Alice (@Alicenufc9) May 4, 2020

Shut it Jonjo coming from a player who can pick out two good passes per game then just stands around and doesn’t track back — chez (@Chez261984) May 4, 2020

Oh jonjo! Oh no no no — Roy Brown Jnr. (@RoyBrownJnr1) May 4, 2020

Newcastle do not appear to be in any immediate danger of losing Dubravka.

The Slovakian only penned a long-term contract with them last year, with his current deal not set to expire until 2025.

Dubravka has been in a mainstay in Newcastle’s side this term, making 30 appearances across all competitions, and pulling off more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper.