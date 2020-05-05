Quick links

'We'll see': Klopp suggests two huge-money players he'd like to sign for Liverpool

John Verrall
Jadon Sancho of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on February 13, 2019 in London,...
Liverpool have been linked with both Jason Sancho and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the summer.

Jurgen Klopp manager

Jurgen Klopp has told BeinSPORTS has suggested that Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe could be Liverpool targets, as he rates them so highly.

When discussing the players who could become the best in the world, Klopp admitted that he felt that Sancho and Mbappe would be right up there in the years ahead.

Liverpool have been linked with both Sancho and Mbappe going into the summer transfer window.

And Klopp has admitted that if the opportunity to sign either of the attackers comes about, then it could be a chance which interests in the Reds.

 

“Mbappe has the biggest future. We can speak about Jadon Sancho as well, so they’re all coming up,” he said.

“Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others.

“When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players.

“If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have.”

Jadon Sancho of Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on October 6, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany.

If Liverpool were to bring in either Sancho or Mbappe they would cost a fortune.

Sky Sports claim that Borussia Dortmund want £100 million for Sancho, while Mbappe could be even more costly.

If either of the pair did sign for Liverpool it would be a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League though.

Sancho and Mbappe look set to star at the top level for the years ahead and if Liverpool were to bring either to Anfield they would become an even bigger threat.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

