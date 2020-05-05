VE Day quiz questions: Host your own celebration quiz with this WW2 trivia

The first May bank holiday has coincided with the 75th annual VE Day celebration, meaning people are looking for ideas on the best way to celebrate over the three day weekend.

Pub quizzes are all the rage at the moment, with friends and family hosting quizzes over Zoom and Skype. But we thought it would be fun to test your historical knowledge by devising a special VE Day quiz which you can play this bank holiday.

This quiz will expand your knowledge of why we celebrate VE Day, plus serve as a fun activity to for all the family to enjoy on the day. And feel free to expand on the quiz with your own additions, we'd love to see some of your questions!

First will come the questions, then the answers will follow.

VE Day quiz questions

What does VE Day stand for? How many people gathered at Piccadilly Circus in London to celebrate VE Day in 1945? (Answer to the closest 10,000) What day of the week was the first VE Day in 1945? Who was the leader of Germany when they surrendered to the Allies? What decorations line the streets of Britain on VE Day? When did the British public learn of the victory in Europe? What date does New Zealand celebrate VE Day? Who was Britain's Prime Minister in May 1945, when victory in Europe was achieved? Who was Britain's monarch during WW2? Name the British singer who was famous for wartime hits such as 'We'll Meet Again' Which modern day country, which was occupied by the Nazis during WW2, is holding a VE Day parade in 2020 despite the global pandemic? When is VJ Day? (Victory in Japan)

VE Day quiz - the answers

Victory in Europe Day 50,000 people Tuesday Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz Bunting May 7th, 1945 May 9th Winston Churchill George VI Vera Lynn Belarus August 15th

