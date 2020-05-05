VE Day facts for kids - here are important things they need to know

VE Day is fast approaching, so here are some important facts that your kids should learn.

May 8th, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day which coincides with the early May Bank Holiday this year.

Our homes may be closed for family and friends, but there are different ways we can mark the occasion and celebrate the anniversary.

Here are some important facts about VE Day if you need some inspiration and ideas on how to homeschool your kids during the long weekend.

What is VE Day?

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, is the day when the Allied Forces won over Germany.

On May 8th, 1945, former Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Germany had finally surrendered and the fighting across Europe had finished.

VE Day: Facts for kids

Here are some important facts for children to learn about VE Day:

VE Day, Victory in Europe Day, marks the defeat over Germany by the Allied Forces during World War II. Part of the Allied Forces were Britain, France, Russia, and the US.

VE Day doesn't mark the end of WW2 - the end is considered to be on September 2nd, 1945 after the defeat of Japan.

VJ Day stands for Victory over Japan Day which was on August 15th, 1945 after Japan got defeated.

Similar to 2020, in 1995 the early May Bank Holiday was moved to 8th May to celebrate the 50th anniversary of VE Day. #BBCRadioLincolnshire #GreatBritishBunting Everybody at Holmleigh Care Home in Navenby are preparing for VE Day with our Knitted Tea Party and Decorations. pic.twitter.com/alOYK45Q2E — Amy Robinson (@amytheimp) May 5, 2020

VE Day: Activities for kids

If you're after more activities for your kids on VE Day, don't you worry, as we've gathered more ideas for you to try out this weekend.

For instance, BBC Bitesise offers useful and illustrated guides on important facts about WW2. There's also a quiz from the BBC to test the whole family's knowledge.

And if you've become a star baker during the lockdown, you can make these Union Jack cookies with your children or friends.

Plus, you can learn how to make your own bunting at home with our tutorial here.