The best VE Day baking recipes: Top picks for our 75th anniversary celebration menu

Celebrate the 75th VE Day with this treat-filled menu...

VE Day is this year to be celebrated on a Bank Holiday, making the day even more special, as the time off work means it can be celebrated properly over the course of three days. VE Day will be celebrated this year on Friday, May 8th 2020.

Every year, people across the country and the rest of Europe celebrate the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allies on May 8th, 1945, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Given the current climate, there is a greater need to boost morale than ever, and so many across Britain are planning their own VE Day celebrations. Find out our top picks for the best baking recipes to make this coming Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate VE Day.

Afternoon tea

There is nothing more quintessentially British than an afternoon tea. From the sandwiches to the sweet treats, it hits all the right notes and there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Some of our top picks for an afternoon tea would be finger sandwiches - cucumber or smoked salmon and cream cheese are great options - and sausage rolls for the savoury options; sweet morsels are a given and we would have to opt for jam tarts and scones to round off our afternoon tea menu.

Instead of going with sweet scones - accompanied with clotted cream and jam - you could make savoury cheese and chive scones. They always go down a treat!

Victoria sponge cake

The queen of cakes is undeniably the Victoria sponge. Simple, elegant and mouth-wateringly delicious; it's a guaranteed winner.

For a perfect Victoria sponge, you will need 200g caster sugar, 200g softened butter, 4 beaten eggs, 200g self-raising flour, 1 tsp baking powder and 2 tbsp milk. For the filling, you will need 100g softened butter, 140g sifted icing sugar, vanilla extract for flavour, half a 340g jar of strawberry jam, icing sugar to decorate.

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees centigrade and get baking! This recipe requires two 20cm cake tins.

Combine all of sponge ingredients until you reach a smooth mixture. Separate the mix into the two cake tins - which should be greased and lined - and bake for around 20 minutes or until the cake is golden and cooked through.

Make the filling while the cake is cooling and when it is cooled completely assemble! Fill the cake with the buttercream, jam and then sift icing sugar on top for the perfect finish.

Union Jack bakes

If you're in the mood to get creative with your baking, then we'd definitely suggest adorning your cookies with a Union Jack design. You can even decorate your Victoria sponge with a Union Jack design by replicating the red, white and blue flag with white buttercream icing, strawberries (or raspberries) and blueberries.

For an easy sugar biscuit recipe you will need 100g softened butter, 100g caster sugar, 1 beaten egg, 275g of plain flour, 1 tsp vanilla extract. For the decorative icing, use 400g icing sugar with 3-4 tbsp of water and then a couple of drops of food colouring of your choice!

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 190 degrees centigrade and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

Step 2: Cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl. Next, beat in the egg and vanilla extract, a little at a time until its fully combined.

Step 3: Stir in the flour until the mixture comes together as a dough.

Step 4: Roll out the dough until it is around 1cm thick then cut out your cookies!

Step 5: Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until pale golden-brown. Set aside to harden for 5 minutes then decorate with your icing.