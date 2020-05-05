Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: How to get red lightsaber to embrace the dark side

How to get the badass red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order so you can momentarily pretend that you're fighting for the dark side.

As if the internet didn't remind you enough times, yesterday was May 4th which is an annual Star Wars holiday for all us geeks and nerds across the world. And, while everyone is talking about Taika Waiti being set to make his own film in a galaxy far, far away, gamers are instead gushing over the update to Jedi Fallen Order which allows them to get the red lightsaber.

Regardless whether you side with the dark or light, there's no denying that the red lightsaber is iconic and one of the most stylish weapons in the sci-fi universe. The best baddies have all wielded it from Darth Maul to Darth Vader to even Kylo Ren from the disappointing new trilogy.

And now you can make Cal wield it too in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order so you can momentarily pretend that you've succumbed to the dark side.

How to get the red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

You must download update 1.09 to get the red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

This Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update will provide you with New Journey +, and you must select this mode to quickly get the red lightsaber.

As you'd be able to guess from its name alone, the mode is ultimately new game plus meaning you must have completed the campaign already to access it.

After you've started a New Journey + playthrough, all you need to do is access the workbench and choose the colour red for your lightsaber.

In addition to being able to wield the same coloured lightsaber as Darth Vader and Darth Maul, New Journey + also provides you with the option to don the Inquisitor outfit so you can feel even more like a badass baddie.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order free DLC

In addition to New Journey +, the red lightsaber, and Inquisitor outfit, update 1.09 also provides more free DLC for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

This additional free DLC comes in the form of combat challenges which can be accessed via the newly introduced Meditation Training mode.

Respawn Entertainment have crafted a bunch of challenges for you to complete by defeating waves of enemies, but you'll also be able to create your own custom scenarios.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.