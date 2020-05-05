Quick links

Sporting director reportedly confident of deal for alleged £21.7m Everton target

Everton have been linked with Jean-Clair Todibo.

Schalke 04 sporting director Jochen Schneider is confident his side can tie up a deal for reported Everton target Jean-Clair Todibo, WAZ report.

The central defender joined Schalke on loan last January.

Spanish editorial Sport claim Everton are keen on him. The Toffees are said to have offered an initial £17.4 million for Todibo, with Barca open to selling.

But Schalke want him on loan for another year and are confident of a deal.

The German club have a buyout option of £21.7 million plus add-ons. WAZ claim the suspension of football and the subsequent current financial climate means that is impossible.

Schneider, however, feels his club will be in the best position possible to secure a deal as the Bundesliga is set to return to action while other leagues remain uncertain.

 

The Schalke director feels the Bundesliga finishing before other leagues will give his side an advantage in the race to sign Todibo this summer.

Everton, however, have a good relationship with Barcelona.

The Toffees have secured deals for Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerri Mina in recent years and they will be hoping Todibo will be the next to move to Merseyside.

Todibo, 20, made seven appearances in all competitions for Schalke after joining in January. He is highly-rated and strong in the tackle.

Everton must look at strengthening their defence this summer. Carlo Ancelotti’s side conceded a whopping 46 Premier League goals this term prior to the suspension.

