Some Newcastle United fans react to transfer link with 22-year-old

Newcastle United reportedly want to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid.

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

According to 90min.com, Newcastle are interested in signing Jovic from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are reported to have made contact with Los Blancos, who will allow the 22-year-old Serbia international striker to leave on loan this summer.

The youngster has failed to make a huge impact at Madrid since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £62 million.

 

According to WhoScored, Jovic has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 La Liga matches and has played four times in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Jovic.

Below are some of the best comments:

Meanwhile, former Newcastle midfielder Temur Ketsbaia has said that the prospective new owners of the club will have to pay a lot of money to get the players they want this summer.

According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying the Magpies from current owner Mike Ashley.

Ketsbaia told The Sun: “It’s much easier for a club from London. If you want the best players, sure they want to earn the big money, but they want to live in London.

"If you want to bring a player to Newcastle, you maybe have to pay him double for his signature.

“This is what the new owners will face. But if you’ve got the money, why not? Sure they could challenge again for the title.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

