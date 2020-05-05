Quick links

Some Newcastle and West Ham fans react to speculation on 27-year-old

(L-R) Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard,Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and John Stones of England look on at the penalty shoot out during the...
Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Jesse Lingard of Man Utd battles with Danny Rose of Spurs (L) and Jan Vertonghen of Spurs (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old...

Some Newcastle United and West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard.

According to 90min, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing Lingard from Premier League rivals United in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Red Devils will not force the 27-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - to leave this summer if he does not want to go.

The England international came through the youth academy at United and has played well on occasions, but he is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

 

According to WhoScored, Lingard has made nine starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season.

The attacker has also made three starts and four substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Red Devils this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Newcastle and West Ham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Lingard, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Jesse Lingard of Man Utd in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 30, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Some Newcastle United fans on Jesse Lingard:

Some West Ham United fans on Jesse Lingard:

Newcastle have also been linked with Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, with Voetbal Belgie reporting that the Magpies will have to pay €25 million (£21.76 million) as transfer fee for the 22-year-old. Wolverhampton Wanderers also reported to be interested in the Nigeria international.

Emmanuel Dennis of Club Bruegge controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Paris Saint-Germain at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 22, 2019...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

