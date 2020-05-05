Some Newcastle and West Ham fans react to speculation on 27-year-old

Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Some Newcastle United and West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard.

According to 90min, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing Lingard from Premier League rivals United in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Red Devils will not force the 27-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - to leave this summer if he does not want to go.

The England international came through the youth academy at United and has played well on occasions, but he is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

According to WhoScored, Lingard has made nine starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season.

The attacker has also made three starts and four substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Red Devils this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Newcastle and West Ham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Lingard, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Some Newcastle United fans on Jesse Lingard:

Not even if the takeover fails and we have Bruce/Ashley for next season. No. — The__Farmster (@The__Farmster) May 2, 2020

No, too inconsistent, playing in a better team than we’ve had he’s been awful. His off field antics are too much a part of his life to allow him to fully concentrate on his game — Jack HendersonTaylor (@JackHT1987) May 2, 2020

Much prefer Grealish. — Old Seadog (@toonarmyNE29) May 2, 2020

Absolutely not — Dayle (@DayleBarron) May 2, 2020

Aye to play for my local Sunday league team — GarethWalton (@gwalt18) May 2, 2020

No, i want hungry players. Not players who think they've already made it. — Simon (@LittleHenryD) May 2, 2020

He’s not as bad as people think but he’s on 140k per week at United and has a poor statistical record. Not for me — Dean Craze (@toonlad9) May 2, 2020

He’s not as bad as people make out but young English players at big clubs are always overpriced. So no — Dan Snowden (@DanSnowden) May 2, 2020

I mean he's young, has lots of potential, if he could just stay off the social media and focus might be a real player one day. — Two Rash Challenges Podcast (@rash_podcast) May 2, 2020

Some West Ham United fans on Jesse Lingard:

Unsure as to why West Ham would want Jesse Lingard given his recent decline and lack of consistency despite commanding huge wages. Eberechi Eze from QPR would be a much more viable option for West Ham both short term and long term. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) May 2, 2020

Absolutely NOT (even if we wasn’t skint). — David Clerihew (@DavidClerihew) May 2, 2020

Not on my watch — Martin Burney (@martin_burney) May 3, 2020

No thx — S66FAC (@S66FAC) May 2, 2020

Lingard and World class in the same sentence uno https://t.co/4NBsKRAldI — JxkeSZN (@JJM_WHU) May 4, 2020

