Some Newcastle and Everton fans react to speculation on midfielder

Subhankar Mondal
Sangare Ibrahim of Toulouse during the Ligue 1 match between Saint Etienne and Toulouse at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on April 28, 2019 in Saint-Etienne, France.
Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in Ibrahim Sangare.

Some Everton and Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking their respective clubs with Ibrahim Sangare.

According to The Express, Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Sangare from Toulouse in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that scouts from Newcastle and Everton have been watching the 22-year-old midfielder for the past 18 months.

While the Toffees opted not to sign the Ivory Coast international in favour of Jean-Philippe Gbamin last summer, the Magpies decided against making a move for the youngster in the January transfer window because of the prospect of overpaying for him, according to the report.

 

According to WhoScored, Sangare made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse this season, providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old midfielder made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring one goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, while Ligue 1 has already been called, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Everton and Newcastle fans have given their take on speculation regarding Sangare.

Below are some of the best comments:

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Aleksandr Golovin #17 of Monaco challenged by Ibrahim Sangare #17 of Toulouse during the Toulouse FC V AS Monaco, French Ligue 1 regular season match at...

Some Everton fans on Ibrahim Sangare:

Some Newcastle United fans on Ibrahim Sangare:

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has claimed that Everton are the only team in the running for 24-year-old Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, with Sevilla having informed the Italian club that the Mexico international would cost too much in transfer fees.

Hirving Lozano of Napoli during training on January 24, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

