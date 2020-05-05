Some Newcastle and Everton fans react to speculation on midfielder

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in Ibrahim Sangare.

Some Everton and Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking their respective clubs with Ibrahim Sangare.

According to The Express, Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Sangare from Toulouse in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that scouts from Newcastle and Everton have been watching the 22-year-old midfielder for the past 18 months.

While the Toffees opted not to sign the Ivory Coast international in favour of Jean-Philippe Gbamin last summer, the Magpies decided against making a move for the youngster in the January transfer window because of the prospect of overpaying for him, according to the report.

According to WhoScored, Sangare made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse this season, providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old midfielder made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, scoring one goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, while Ligue 1 has already been called, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Everton and Newcastle fans have given their take on speculation regarding Sangare.

Below are some of the best comments:

Some Everton fans on Ibrahim Sangare:

scheiderlin out, sangare in, incredibe business — ❗️ (@ftbl_jared) May 3, 2020

Marcel, work your magic! — Halsey Nim (@nimalen316) May 3, 2020

If we can get him for 15 mil I’d be happy maybe offer them schniederlin — Jonathan Mcculpha (@mcculpha) May 3, 2020

We signed Gana from a relegated team. He had previously played in that farmers league too — Mr Kev (@MrKev1980) May 3, 2020

great player. I'd love him and Soumare. — Robbie (@robbie1878) May 3, 2020

Do you think we will actually go for him? Would you like to see us go for him? Not seen much of him myself but what I have seen looks decent! — Boothy (@smoothbooth90) May 3, 2020

Some Newcastle United fans on Ibrahim Sangare:

Comparison is only in playing style. His ceiling is far far above what Diame ever was — Josh Blakey (@lil_josh92) May 3, 2020

Exactly, very good player. — Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) May 3, 2020

Ibrahim Sangare. Certainly wouldn’t be against this. Sure he’s been linked with a few other PL clubs before, including Everton, so must have something about him. Can find some gems from abroad and I have a feeling he may well be one of them https://t.co/dbld53UVKT — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 3, 2020

Seen a lot of NUFC fans scoffing at this link, but Ibrahim Sangare will soon go on to prove that this idea you 'shouldn't sign relegated players' really is a myth.



Very exciting young player who we'd do well to sign - whether a takeover happens or not! #NUFC #NUFCTakeover https://t.co/mxwI5isG6V pic.twitter.com/36kproD68s — Olly Hawkins (@Olly_Hawk) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Calciomercato has claimed that Everton are the only team in the running for 24-year-old Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, with Sevilla having informed the Italian club that the Mexico international would cost too much in transfer fees.