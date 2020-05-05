Quick links

Some Arsenal fans react after hearing £45m player reportedly wants transfer

Subhankar Mondal
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...
Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal reportedly want to bring Thomas Partey to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to latest speculation regarding Thomas Partey.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Partey from Spanish club Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the defensive midfielder wants to join the Gunners this summer and has told those close to him that he desires to play in the Premier League.

 

It has been further stated that the Ghana international has a release clause of £45 million in his contract at Atletico.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation that Partey wants to make the switch to the North London outfit.

2nd April 2019, Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga football, Atletico Madrid versus Girona; Aleix Garcia (Girona FC) breaks away from the challenge from Thomas Partey

Meanwhile, former Ghana international midfielder Nii Lamptey has suggested that Partey should stay at Atletico and not move to the Premier League this summer.

The 45-year-old had a loan spell at Aston Villa from Anderlecht in 1994-95 and also played for Coventry City.

Goal.com quotes Lamptey as saying about Partey: "There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Teye Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well. The country and league he will pick will determine his future.

"I will advise him to stay in Spain rather than going to England or Italy. Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal."

Lionel Messi of Barcelona competes for the ball with Thomas Partey of Atletico de Madrid during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on April 06,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

