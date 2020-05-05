Some Arsenal fans react after hearing £45m player reportedly wants transfer

Arsenal reportedly want to bring Thomas Partey to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to latest speculation regarding Thomas Partey.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Partey from Spanish club Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the defensive midfielder wants to join the Gunners this summer and has told those close to him that he desires to play in the Premier League.

It has been further stated that the Ghana international has a release clause of £45 million in his contract at Atletico.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation that Partey wants to make the switch to the North London outfit.

Below are some of the best comments:

This could be a better deal — Doctor Rennie (@de_rennie) May 5, 2020

I go tattoo Arsenal broadly fr my chest if dis signing happen — Otii (@Upfront90938008) May 5, 2020

Get in there — louis (@louis16303766) May 5, 2020

If we really did want Partey and he wanted to join, we wouldn’t need to swap Lacazette. As far as I can tell, we hold all the cards. Atleti apparently struggling financially and he apparently has a reasonable release clause. Biggest hurdle is CL clubs coming in for him #AFC — Arsenal Mark (@arsenalfc_mark) May 5, 2020

It's still not likely, but a Partey swap with Laca and Gabriel for ~£30m would be a very good start to the transfer window and would look to bolster two main weaknesses in the side — Alēx (@AIex_afc) May 5, 2020

Get Partey done — Troy_AFC (@Troy_AFC) May 5, 2020

If we could get partey then officially we can announce that Arsenal Fc is back without any doubts — Eibo (@ebrahimAFC) May 5, 2020

Imagine that we’re moving from el neny to Thomas partey, Don Raul has done it again — Eibo (@ebrahimAFC) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, former Ghana international midfielder Nii Lamptey has suggested that Partey should stay at Atletico and not move to the Premier League this summer.

The 45-year-old had a loan spell at Aston Villa from Anderlecht in 1994-95 and also played for Coventry City.

Goal.com quotes Lamptey as saying about Partey: "There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Teye Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well. The country and league he will pick will determine his future.

"I will advise him to stay in Spain rather than going to England or Italy. Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal."