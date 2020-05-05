Our view: Tottenham's reported move for PL club captain looking more likely now

Spurs were said to be interested in signing Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The Mirror (6 March, page 62) claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were battling Leicester City for the signing of Southampton's skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer.

Tottenham fans found the move strange and were quick to dismiss the speculation, some claiming that it was a story created by the media just for the sake of it.

However, it could well be Tottenham's most realistic transfer option this summer due to a number of factors that will trouble Jose Mourinho.

The Mirror recently claimed that Tottenham's transfer budget for the upcoming summer window has been slashed, which is a huge blow ahead of Mourinho's first full season in charge.

Loans, swap deals and free signings are said to be Tottenham's priority this summer. But it is likely that they will fork out some money to bring in players to keep Mourinho happy.

Hojbjerg is one such player who Mourinho could turn to thanks to his experience in the Premier League and potential price-tag. The Saints skipper will enter the final year of his contract this summer, which should make him very affordable.

The Dane is still only 24 and his style of play suits Mourinho's system very well. The former Bayern Munich man can play in a box-to-box role as well as a number six; a position where Tottenham need reinforcements.

Eric Dier's best position is still anyone's guess while Harry Winks has been extremely inconsistent. Hojbjerg could replicate the role that Nemanja Matic played for Mourinho over the years, which makes him a very interesting option.

Southampton signed Kyle Walker-Peters on loan in January and they would likely be interested in making that deal permanent. Tottenham could use the young full-back in a deal to sign Hojbjerg.