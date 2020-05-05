Reported target who has Mitrovic's backing would thrive at Newcastle

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid's Luka Jovic.

90min recently claimed that Newcastle United are interested in signing Real Madrid's Luka Jovic in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Magpies are set to become the new big spenders in the Premier League if and when their highly-anticipated takeover is completed.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of big names ahead of the summer but Jovic might just be their smartest target yet. The Serbian has struggled at the Bernabeu since his £57million (Guardian) move last summer, completing 90 minutes just once all season.

Jovic has shown he has the ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis and former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has backed his compatriot to come good soon.

Mitrovic told ButaSport last month: Luka is in a bit of a crisis. When you are a striker, the most important thing is that you’re on the pitch. That’s my view."

"I think he just needs time to be on the pitch more. I’m convinced with two or three 90-minute games the goals will come. I have told him he has everything required to be a great attacker."

Jovic scored 27 times for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and caught the attention of multiple top clubs across Europe. The Serbian's goal tally has dropped to just two this season but that doesn't make him a bad striker.

If Newcastle somehow pull this deal off, Jovic would feature a lot more for the Magpies than he has for Real Madrid this season. With regular game time, he will gain a lot of confidence and that should translate to goals sooner rather than later.

Mitrovic's comments should convince Newcastle more than they already seem to be and, if there is any opportunity for them to sign Jovic this summer, they should go for it.