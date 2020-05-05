Quick links

Report explains the only way Everton or Liverpool can sign Aaron Ramsey

Shamanth Jayaram
(From L) Juventus' Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Juventus' Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo...
The Welshman has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Liverpool and Everton reportedly interested.

Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring the 3rd Arsenal goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 3, 2018 in London, England.

Arsenal letting Aaron Ramsey leave for free last summer was a very strange move considering that the player himself wanted to stay at the club. 

The Welshman joined Italian champions Juventus where he has only started 12 times in all competitions this season and that has fuelled rumours over a potential return to the Premier League. 

TMW reported last month that Liverpool were keeping tabs on Ramsey, while 90min claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League. 

 

Ramsey would have been a solid addition to either of the Merseyside clubs thanks to his previous experience and success in the Premier League. 

However, CalcioMercato have claimed today that the Welsh international will only be allowed to leave the club on one condition and that does not favour Liverpool or Everton.

The report claims that Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is very happy with Ramsey and wants him to stay next season. The Old Lady's board have no reason to sell him either but they will consider moving him on in a swap deal. 

Wales player Aaron Ramsey in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Ramsey is valued at £26 million according to the report, but the fact that he will only be available in swap deals makes it a no-go for the Merseysiders. 

Everton have nobody that Juventus would want at this time, while Liverpool will not even consider selling players that the Bianconeri would potentially be interested in. 

As things stand, Ramsey is likely to stay at Juventus and both Liverpool and Everton will have to look elsewhere to sign a new midfielder. 

Aaron Ramsey of Juventus celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

