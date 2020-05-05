Six of the best Revenge of the 5th memes – ‘Hello There’ prequel memes!

Star Wars is one of the best franchises in movie history and the memes are always on point. Just one day after World Star Wars day on May the 4th comes the controversial Revenge of the 5th, a day to share your best Sith or empire-related memes.

You would think that the most anticipated day in the film world would be the Oscars or Golden Globe awards ceremony, but no. The best movie day is obviously May the 4th…Star Wars Day!

However, just one day after the world’s celebration of the much-beloved franchise comes the day of reckoning and a homage to the prequels and the dark side, Revenge of the 5th – a clever play on the title of the third (and arguably the worst) film in the trilogy.

Here are seven of the best Revenge of the 5th memes trending on Twitter for your enjoyment.

HAPPY REVENGE OF THE FIFTH TO MY FAVE SW MOVIE EVEN THOUGH IT CONTINUES TO BE THE REASON I CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP #RevengeOfTheFifth pic.twitter.com/giwcS6QFnO — lindsey misses anidala ✨ tcw SPOILERS (@padmessmile) May 5, 2020

Dancing Darth Vader!

Even the best villain in cinema history can't resist busting a move for Revenge of the 5th, nor can his stormtroopers who have the choreography of a half-decent boy band. Can you imagine if James Earl Jones actually did this whilst filming Star Wars?!

Happy #May4th! Don't forget tomorrow is Revenge of the Fifth! pic.twitter.com/9Fpowr2X8w — Carter (@OceanEatsHam) May 4, 2020

Happy #StarWarsDay. May the Fourth be with you. Enjoy, but don’t party too hard - beware the Revenge of the Fifth. pic.twitter.com/Bv605YOeox — Chris Lake (@ChrisLake1) May 4, 2020

May 4th, 5th and 6th Star Wars

With most of us still stuck in lockdown, fans are using any excuse they can to watch Star Wars, but some are arguing that the day by day celbrations should go on one day longer.

Maul has the best makeup

There are always arguments about the best villain of the Star Wars franchise. Obviously, in first place its Darth Vader, but after that, it gets quite tricky. Some argue Palpatine, others Bobba Fett. They are all wrong, the second-best villain in Star Wars is Darth Maul!

doing a red eyeshadow look tomorrow for revenge of the fifth in honor of my king pic.twitter.com/wyu9KfhH2b — siopao shawty ✨ (@saammymanthaa) May 5, 2020

Awesome stormtrooper artwork

Whilst they are the butt of the jokes all year, today is the one day that stormtroopers can be proud of their memes. This painting of horse riding stormtrooper looks incredible and is certainly a fit for Revenge of the 5th!

via MEME

Prequels Vs Sequels argument

The day also brings a lot of tension between fans of the prequels and fans of the sequels. Unfortunately, it usually involves a lot of name calling, mockery and patronising memes.

via MEME

Master Skywalker, what do we do?

When Anakin murdered those younglings as part of Order 66 at the Jedi temple, was it really that much of a surprise to us after his previous anger issue when his mother was killed?

via MEME