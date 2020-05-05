Seesaw Class app explained: What is it? How to start a class!

The Seesaw Class app is more popular than ever right now.

Apps... what would we do without them?

Right now, they're more important than ever, playing a crucial role in how we all maintain relationships, friendships and social lives in general.

However, apps are also playing a more central role in education at the moment, with a number of helpful examples becoming increasingly popular as the lockdown continues.

There has been lots of praise for Seesaw, in particular, with so many students and teachers finding it a helpful tool to stay connected and learning.

So, what's it all about?

Seesaw Class app explained

Essentially, Seesaw is a learning app which connects teachers, students and families so that each party can trace and track progress. Or, as they write in their Twitter bio: "Seesaw sparks meaningful student engagement by combining student portfolios, an activity library for teachers, and family communication."

On the site, they add a little more detail: "Seesaw is a platform for student engagement. Teachers can empower students to create, reflect, share, and collaborate. Students 'show what they know' using photos, videos, drawings, text, PDFs, and links. It’s simple to get student work in one place and share with families, and nothing is shared without teacher approval."

The interactive nature of the app means that it's easy to give and receive feedback, ensuring teachers have a better grasp of what certain students know. It nurtures such a stronger working relationship.

Teachers can sign up for Seesaw, create a class, add their students and then share it with families to get them involved too.

If you're a teacher and fancy giving it a go, look no further.

Teachers: Where to start with Seesaw!

Listed below are easy to follow steps when it comes to starting with Seesaw, as outlined by the Quick Start Guide:

1.) Set up a Seesaw account

On a computer go to app.seesaw.me

Click ‘I’m a TeacherChoose

Choose ‘Create Account’ and fill out information

Click ‘Create Teacher Account’

2.) Create a Seesaw class

Sign in to Seesaw on a computer at app.seesaw.me

Choose ‘Create your first class’

Already using Google Classroom? Click here to import your roster OR n ame your class and choose your grade level

ame your class and choose your grade level Click the green check and your class is ready

3.) Add students: Class Code Method

Sign in to Seesaw on a computer at app.seesaw.me. On the bottom right, click +Student

Choose “No” because your students are not going to sign in with email

Choose whether your students will share or have 1:1 devices

Type your students’ names OR paste a list

4.) Add Students: Email Method

Sign in to Seesaw on a computer at app.seesaw.me. On the bottom right, click +Students

Choose “Yes” because your students are going to sign in with an email address or Google account

Give your students this text code. They will only use it the first time they sign in OR click here to email your students instructions for joining your class

5.) Connect families

Sign in to Seesaw on a computer at app.seesaw.me On the bottom right, click +Families

Click ‘Turn on Family Access’. Families will not see anything at this point.

Print personalized paper invites in multiple languages to send home with students OR send an email to all families.

All set.

Seesaw YouTube channel

Once you're aboard and enjoying all of the wonderful benefits of Seesaw it's definitely worth subscribing to their YouTube channel.

There are a wealth of helpful videos to check out, taking you through such processes as creating your first activity, working remotely and so forth.

If you're looking to master it, having a scroll through their content is a great place to start!

