Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Richard Keys claims Brazilian star is joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Willian, Willy Gaballero, Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro, Marcos Alonso, Michy Batshuayi and Emerson of Chelsea celebrate winning the mini tournament during the...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea star Willian is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Willian of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Well-known sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed on The Keys & Gray Show that Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian is joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The former Sky Sports presenter has stated that the Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, has spoken to Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho and is on his way to Tottenham.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Chelsea this summer, and TEAMtalk has claimed that Tottenham want to secure the services of the attacker on a free transfer.

 

Sports presenter Keys made the claim while discussing the prospect of Premier League players turning out for their clubs without insurance after their contracts end at the end of June.

Keys said on The Keys & Gray Show about Willian: “He’s another one that’s already spoken to Jose Mourinho. He is on his way to Tottenham.”

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis, Tottenham may not be able to spend a lot of cash this summer, especially if they are unable to finish in the top four of the Premier League table - if the season resumes.

Willian on a free transfer would be a brilliant signing for Spurs, as he is a superb footballer who would make the North London outfit much better in attack.

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian applauds fans after winning the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch