Report: What insider has told ESPN about Pochettino's move to Newcastle, it's a big boost

Newcastle United are said to be considering making a move to appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle United can appoint Mauricio Pochettino without having to pay compensation if they wait until next month, according to ESPN.

As things stand, Newcastle would have to pay £12.5 million to Tottenham Hotspur if they were to sign Pochettino.

As part of a clause in Pochettino’s deal, any club that wanted to take him within six months of his departure from Spurs would have to pay a considerable fee to the Lilywhites.

However, if Newcastle hold off until June, they will be free to land Pochettino without having to pay any compensation, according to what an insider has told ESPN.

 

That could make a move for the Argentine manager even more appealing for the Magpies.

Newcastle’s new owners are thought to be keen to bring in a high-profile boss to lead them into the new era, and Pochettino would certainly be an impressive appointment.

The 48-year-old was linked to some of the biggest jobs in the world when he left Spurs, but a move to Newcastle could tempt him, due to the potential the club has.

The Magpies are expected to invest serious money in their squad in the coming years, as their new owners look to turn them into a real force in the Premier League once again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

