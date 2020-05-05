Quick links

Rangers

St Johnstone

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers man could leave Ibrox for the second time as interest mounts

Olly Dawes
Peter Lovenkrands is seen prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands is being eyed up by St Johnstone.

Peter Lovenkrands is seen prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands is in contention for the St Johnstone job following Tommy Wright's departure.

Wright quit as St Johnstone boss over the weekend, citing that he 'needed a break' from the game after seven years in charge of the Scottish Premiership side.

Subscribe

St Johnstone won't be rushing to make an appointment given the ongoing global pandemic and the absence of football, but they may be eyeing up possible targets.

 

It's now claimed that Rangers reserve coach Lovenkrands is in the running for the job, though Wright's assistant boss Alex Cleland is currently the frontrunner.

Lovenkrands has earned praise for his work at Rangers, and whilst he's highly-regarded at Ibrox, he wants to become a senior manager elsewhere.

The Dane, 40, started out as a part-time coach in the Rangers academy in 2017, before then becoming Reserve Team Coach in June 2018.

Glasgow Rangers' Danish Peter Lovenkrands celebrates his goal during their Champions league second leg football match at Madrigal stadium of Villarreal 07 March 2006. AFP PHOTO

What's interesting is that his brother Tommy actually played for St Johnstone between 2000 and 2003, racking up more than 70 appearances for the club.

That may make a move to Perth even more appealing to Lovenkrands, and 14 years since he left Rangers as a player, he could leave Ibrox for a second time to kickstart his managerial career.

Peter Lovenkrands is seen prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch