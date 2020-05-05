Report: Rangers man could leave Ibrox for the second time as interest mounts

Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands is being eyed up by St Johnstone.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands is in contention for the St Johnstone job following Tommy Wright's departure.

Wright quit as St Johnstone boss over the weekend, citing that he 'needed a break' from the game after seven years in charge of the Scottish Premiership side.

Subscribe

St Johnstone won't be rushing to make an appointment given the ongoing global pandemic and the absence of football, but they may be eyeing up possible targets.

It's now claimed that Rangers reserve coach Lovenkrands is in the running for the job, though Wright's assistant boss Alex Cleland is currently the frontrunner.

Lovenkrands has earned praise for his work at Rangers, and whilst he's highly-regarded at Ibrox, he wants to become a senior manager elsewhere.

The Dane, 40, started out as a part-time coach in the Rangers academy in 2017, before then becoming Reserve Team Coach in June 2018.

What's interesting is that his brother Tommy actually played for St Johnstone between 2000 and 2003, racking up more than 70 appearances for the club.

That may make a move to Perth even more appealing to Lovenkrands, and 14 years since he left Rangers as a player, he could leave Ibrox for a second time to kickstart his managerial career.