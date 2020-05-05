Report: Liverpool want to sign Brazilian striker in bargain move

Liverpool reportedly want Vasco da Gama talent Talles Magno.

According to Brazilian news outlet Bolavip, Liverpool are in the race to sign Vasco da Gama attacker Talles Magno alongside a host of other clubs.

It's claimed that Magno has been wanted by a number of European clubs since the end of the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro, which finished back in December.

Magno has emerged into the Vasco first team at the age of just 17, and has notched two goals and one assist in 17 first-team appearances for the club.

That record – along with bagging three goals in six caps for Brazil Under-17's – has now triggered interest, with Liverpool thought to be in the hunt.

Benfica have allegedly offered €1million (£880,000) and their bid is under consideration, whilst Lazio, Roma and Juventus are also thought to be in the race.

That's a very small fee to pay for a potential star, and The Guardian actually included him in their top 60 talents for the next generation, hailing him as a 'breath of fresh air' in Brazil.

With the global pandemic ongoing, big spending may be tough for all clubs, and taking low-cost punts on future talents like Magno may be a smart approach.

Primarily a centre forward who can also play on the left, Magno will have surely seen the success of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino at Anfield, and that should make a move to Anfield very appealing.